Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce $167.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.51 million. Eastern Bankshares reported sales of $153.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $617.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.00 million to $618.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $717.50 million, with estimates ranging from $713.60 million to $721.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 3,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,676. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

