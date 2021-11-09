Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.27. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $213.05. 11,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,095. Five Below has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.