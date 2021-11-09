Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.67. Nordstrom reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,499,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

