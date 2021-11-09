Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the highest is $5.38 billion. Square posted sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $18.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

SQ stock opened at $236.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.69, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.48.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

