Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. WEC Energy Group also reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,632. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

