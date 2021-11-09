Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $99.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,643 shares of company stock worth $4,341,512. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

