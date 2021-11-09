Zacks: Analysts Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

CHEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

CHEK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 1,227,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

