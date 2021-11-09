Zacks: Analysts Expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE IDA traded down $2.49 on Monday, hitting $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 397,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,612. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 20.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

