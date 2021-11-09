Zacks: Analysts Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post sales of $263.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $266.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $195.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

MBUU stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.58. 122,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,190. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.77. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 25.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 51,295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

