Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$11.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($11.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($14.11) and the highest is ($9.77). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($23.82) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($60.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($66.05) to ($54.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($31.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($32.62) to ($29.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($22.81) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NBR stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.79. 1,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,387. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86. The company has a market cap of $846.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.