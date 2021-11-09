Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

RDUS opened at $19.53 on Friday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $923.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 100.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 461.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

