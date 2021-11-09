Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

RDUS opened at $19.53 on Friday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $923.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 100.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 461.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.