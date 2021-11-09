Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.26. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 133,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

