Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. 38,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
