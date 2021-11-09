Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. 38,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

