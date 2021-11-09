Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report sales of $34.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.70 million and the lowest is $33.23 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $29.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $132.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.71 million to $136.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $145.02 million, with estimates ranging from $136.62 million to $157.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLYM. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 76.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $838.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.