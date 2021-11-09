Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report sales of $34.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.70 million and the lowest is $33.23 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $29.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $132.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.71 million to $136.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $145.02 million, with estimates ranging from $136.62 million to $157.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 76.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PLYM stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $838.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
