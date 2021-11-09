Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.95 Million

Analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report $166.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.56 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $59.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $596.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.19 million to $633.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $885.00 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The business had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFT. Truist started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,102. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

