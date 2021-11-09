Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,762. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,099 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 577,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 67,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 311,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

