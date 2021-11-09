Zacks: Brokerages Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.67. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 35.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCB. Raymond James raised their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $347.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.14. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.