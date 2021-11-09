Zacks: Brokerages Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PSTL stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $276.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,271.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.