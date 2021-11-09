Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sterling Check.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $5,581,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $9,916,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $10,692,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $14,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

STER traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 1,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,089. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

