Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report $639.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.91 million to $642.78 million. Visteon posted sales of $787.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visteon.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.
In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,158. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 123.27 and a beta of 2.05. Visteon has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $147.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
