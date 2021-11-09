Zacks Investment Management Buys 5,027 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

