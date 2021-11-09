Zacks Investment Management Has $9.29 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $88,810,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

