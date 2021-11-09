Zacks Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,337 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after buying an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $349.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.29 and a 200-day moving average of $317.82. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $353.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,695 shares of company stock worth $79,394,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

