Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity National Financial worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,719,000 after purchasing an additional 146,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,277,000 after purchasing an additional 314,289 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 462,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 113,167 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 26.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.