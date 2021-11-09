Zacks Investment Management Sells 843 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $211.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

