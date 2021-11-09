Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Sell

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. 1,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,965. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

