Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) to Hold

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. 1,041,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 19.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 43.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 345,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 30.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 24,909.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 69,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

