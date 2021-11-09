Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.36.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter worth $669,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 274.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

