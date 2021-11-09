Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.16.

RVLV stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.61.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,998,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Revolve Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Revolve Group by 720.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

