Zacks Investment Research Lowers Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABG. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.00.

NYSE ABG opened at $184.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $112.76 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,544,000 after purchasing an additional 76,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.