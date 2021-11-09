Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.06.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. Chegg has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

