Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EOLS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Evolus stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $474,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,012,652 shares in the company, valued at $73,913,352.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and sold 2,748,042 shares valued at $26,295,698. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Evolus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

