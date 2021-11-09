Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Sell

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

LQDA opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $223.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. Research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liquidia by 337.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

