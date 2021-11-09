Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

AGRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

