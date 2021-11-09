Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to Hold

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPVG. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $584.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $18.97.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

