Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director John D. Diekman Sells 1,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.34. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $82.55 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

