Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stake Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,319 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.16% of Zai Lab worth $195,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 136.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Zai Lab by 1,013.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 232,753 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Zai Lab by 28.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Zai Lab by 5,104.4% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 129,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,509,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.19. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $82.55 and a one year high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average is $143.34.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

