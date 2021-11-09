Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) & GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Head-To-Head Review

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and GH Research’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million 24.97 -$129.72 million ($3.38) -9.17 GH Research N/A N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A

GH Research has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and GH Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 GH Research 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zealand Pharma A/S currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.89%. GH Research has a consensus target price of $28.56, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Zealand Pharma A/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zealand Pharma A/S is more favorable than GH Research.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of GH Research shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and GH Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -455.50% -79.03% -58.62% GH Research N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GH Research beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that is being investigated in the Phase 2 part of an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an injectable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that is in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.