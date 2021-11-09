Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guess? by 5,101.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GES opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

