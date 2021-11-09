Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.3% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 203,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

