Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,992 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,822,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 452,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

