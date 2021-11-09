Zerogoki USD Trading Up 69.8% This Week (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $790,056.20 and approximately $1,271.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 69.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00222117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00093313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

ZUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,581,806 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

