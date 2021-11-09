ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Announces Earnings Results

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 190,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,857. ZIX has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33.

Get ZIX alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush cut ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZIX by 469.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ZIX by 59.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.