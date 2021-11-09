ZIX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 9,541 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,960% compared to the typical volume of 235 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. ZIX has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $484.36 million, a PE ratio of -25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 20.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 709,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 33.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

