Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zogenix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.46.

Get Zogenix alerts:

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.22. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zogenix by 166.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.