ZUM TOKEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $539,422.37 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $539,422.37 and $138,808.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 85.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00408081 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,725,021,529 coins and its circulating supply is 17,064,468,695 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.