Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Zynga updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.050 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,212,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. Zynga has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 0.09.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $197,988.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

