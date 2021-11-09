Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $675 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.91 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,212,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Zynga has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.81.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

