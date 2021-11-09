Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Zynga has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Zynga by 129.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.