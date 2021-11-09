Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.75

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 40503026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 0.09.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

